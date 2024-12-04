Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BASE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.71. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,372.32. This trade represents a 32.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $163,390. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 64.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Couchbase by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 42,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

