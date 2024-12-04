Guggenheim Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $155.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Guggenheim from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYV. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $137.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 146.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.36. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $141.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total value of $536,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,865.82. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,799 shares of company stock worth $16,449,718. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

