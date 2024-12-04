Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (GUG) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of GUG opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.
