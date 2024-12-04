Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 10,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,200.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

In related news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $86,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,675.20. The trade was a 27.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

