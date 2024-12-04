Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Update

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

In other Griffon news, Director Victor Eugene Renuart sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $380,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,091.52. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $6,226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,754,045.96. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,017 shares of company stock worth $43,198,576. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Griffon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Griffon by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Griffon by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GFF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 205,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,041. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon has a one year low of $47.83 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.29. Griffon had a return on equity of 108.70% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $659.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

