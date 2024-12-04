Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of GNC stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £991.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,210.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 93.65 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 228.17 ($2.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.58.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

