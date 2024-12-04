Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 107224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $153,000.
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
