GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Up 7.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.40 and last traded at $79.23. 12,584,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 17,823,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.80.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,892,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

