GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.07 and last traded at $56.06. Approximately 1,549,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,138,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.38.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,079,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

