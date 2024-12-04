Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE GORO opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.60. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

