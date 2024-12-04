Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Short Interest Update

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.25 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

