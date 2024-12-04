Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Short Interest Update

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.25 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
About Global Blockchain Acquisition
