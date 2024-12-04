Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 803 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,768,000 after acquiring an additional 342,590 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, English Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. English Capital Management LLC now owns 71,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.1 %

ARW opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

