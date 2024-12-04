GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.
View Our Latest Research Report on GitLab
GitLab Price Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,180. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $5,056,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,356 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
