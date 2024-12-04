Gilead Sciences (GILD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD):

11/21/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $84.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2024 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/8/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $97.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/21/2024 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

10/17/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

10/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,405,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $98.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20. The company has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $23,064,310.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. The trade was a 64.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,747,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 22,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 61.7% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,328,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

