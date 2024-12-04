Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in November

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,049.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of GRRMF opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

