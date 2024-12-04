Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Down 7.4% in November

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,800 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 530,100 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of GCO traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.89. 174,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,722. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.85 million, a PE ratio of -526.85 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 64.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,584,000 after buying an additional 477,166 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 57.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth $842,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Recommended Stories

