Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Generac by 54.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Generac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Generac by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after purchasing an additional 299,205 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.