GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 2.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $356.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $343.06 and last traded at $341.70. Approximately 742,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,445,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.92.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 584,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,695,000 after buying an additional 118,184 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $650,140,000.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.75.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

