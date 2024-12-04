GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $346.67 and last traded at $340.98. 728,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,460,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.