GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

GEV stock opened at $331.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.75. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $357.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

