GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 481% from the previous session’s volume of 5,569 shares.The stock last traded at $26.90 and had previously closed at $26.90.

GAMCO Investors Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $652.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.96.

GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

