FY2025 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom Decreased by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JWN

Nordstrom Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JWN opened at $23.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Nordstrom by 59.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $250,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.