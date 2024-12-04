FY2024 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Reduced by Analyst

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OLA. Scotiabank raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.43.

Orla Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE:OLA opened at C$6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$7.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -137.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.74.

Insider Activity at Orla Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total value of C$73,750.00. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. 51.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.