FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $19.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $19.53. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2026 earnings at $19.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.91 EPS.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $278.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.17 and a 200 day moving average of $316.66. The firm has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. Amgen has a one year low of $257.80 and a one year high of $346.85.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 33,125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,437,115,000 after buying an additional 4,446,757 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6,812.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,130,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,882 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Amgen by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,539,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,982 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 9,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,897,000 after purchasing an additional 748,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Amgen by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,657,183,000 after purchasing an additional 538,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.24%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
