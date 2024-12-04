Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s 2nd Largest Position

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Futu makes up approximately 4.9% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD owned approximately 0.16% of Futu worth $21,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 181.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

Futu Trading Up 3.4 %

FUTU stock opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.30. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $130.50.

Futu Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUTU. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Futu Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

