Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) to Issue — Dividend of $2.00 on January 10th

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. Futu has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

