FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 3,704,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,621,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 47,478 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $69,792.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,471,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,847.75. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $109,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,846.02. This represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FuboTV by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FuboTV by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in FuboTV by 145.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 187,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 111,268 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

