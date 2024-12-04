Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Down 12.1% in November

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 57,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,393. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $131.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 10.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,259 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 43.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 76,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

