freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in November

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. freenet has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $679.75 million for the quarter.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

