Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,397. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 654.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

