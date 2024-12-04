Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Franklin Universal Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of FT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,397. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.
Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
