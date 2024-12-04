FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $162,360.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,371,893.29. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $185,240.00.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 876.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 290,254 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $15,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,938,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 29.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 586,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after acquiring an additional 134,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

