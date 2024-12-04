Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fluence Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

