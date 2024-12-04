Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 76,376 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,376 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTI opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $22.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

