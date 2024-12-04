Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 186,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RODM opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

