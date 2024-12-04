Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $841,000 Investment in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPLD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $882,000.

Get JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPLD opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.