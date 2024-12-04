Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

HEWJ opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.