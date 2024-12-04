Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,540 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITX. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BITX stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $64.92.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

