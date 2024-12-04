Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 17,026 Shares of Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ – Free Report) by 208.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KRUZ opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF Company Profile

The Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (KRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Republican members of the US Congress and their families. KRUZ was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

