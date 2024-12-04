Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 277.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,252,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after buying an additional 85,299 shares in the last quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 1,019,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,604,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000.

Shares of FND opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.06 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

