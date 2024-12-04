Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. 9,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,077. The firm has a market cap of $695.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.45. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 21.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,582.55. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $414,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

