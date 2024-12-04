FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FitLife Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FitLife Brands stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of FitLife Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

FitLife Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTLF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.98. 8,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FitLife Brands has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FitLife Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised FitLife Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.