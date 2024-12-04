First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FHB

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,624,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,963,000 after acquiring an additional 122,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,205,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,057,000 after purchasing an additional 370,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,321,000 after purchasing an additional 203,407 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,461,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,081,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,207,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.