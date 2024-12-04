First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 99.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 340.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.30. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.70%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

