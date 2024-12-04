FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Up 5.7% in November

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 838,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth $472,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 315,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

FinVolution Group stock remained flat at $6.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,452. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Featured Stories

