Financial Comparison: Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) & ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH)

Calloway's Nursery and ZKH Group are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Calloway’s Nursery and ZKH Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calloway’s Nursery 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZKH Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

ZKH Group has a consensus target price of $12.65, suggesting a potential upside of 258.36%. Given ZKH Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than Calloway’s Nursery.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calloway’s Nursery $87.25 million 0.61 $5.75 million N/A N/A ZKH Group $1.23 billion 0.37 -$43.00 million ($0.35) -10.09

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and ZKH Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Calloway’s Nursery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZKH Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Calloway’s Nursery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and ZKH Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calloway’s Nursery N/A N/A N/A ZKH Group -2.47% -6.86% -3.11%

Summary

Calloway’s Nursery beats ZKH Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products. In addition, the company provides landscape design services. The company operates 24 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Texas. Calloway's Nursery, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

