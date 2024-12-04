Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 8.5% in November

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Finance of America Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOA traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. 67,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,798. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Finance of America Companies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $212.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Finance of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group cut Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

