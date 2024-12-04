Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $187.00 and last traded at $186.97, with a volume of 52506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.27.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

