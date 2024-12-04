Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Up 5.1% in November

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Chris A. Rallis sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $39,351.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,593.96. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,677 shares of company stock valued at $68,207. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading

