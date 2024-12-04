Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Holdings Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.2 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $165.50 and a one year high of $217.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.04). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. This represents a 10.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.10, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,966. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,782 shares of company stock worth $1,326,205. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

