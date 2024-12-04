Fawwad Qureshi Sells 9,867 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $523,740.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Fawwad Qureshi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $32,723.42.
Trupanion Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of TRUP opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 70.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $202,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Trupanion
Trupanion Company Profile
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trupanion
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Stock Average Calculator
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.