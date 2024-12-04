Fawwad Qureshi Sells 9,867 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $523,740.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fawwad Qureshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $32,723.42.

Trupanion Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TRUP opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 70.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

